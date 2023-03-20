Home Entertainment Sony Announces Nominees and Winners for the World Photography Awards 2023 | Hypebeast
Sony and the World Photography Organization have announced the winners and shortlist for the 2023 World Photography Awards. Started 16 years ago, the awards honor photographers of all kinds and levels, with winners receiving Sony photography equipment worth up to $25,000 and having their work featured in the World Photography Awards exhibition and publication.

This year, more than 500,000 photos were entered, covering categories such as portraits, landscapes, sports, nature and wildlife, travel and street photography. Its finalists include photographers Leo Huang and Ting Hao Tseng from Taiwan, among others.

The above images are photos of some of the finalists and winners. To view more works, you may wish to go to the official website of the World Photography Organization.

