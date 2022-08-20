Home Entertainment Sony Creates “The Days Gone” Live-Action Movie Starring Sam Heughan – Movie – cnBeta.COM
Sony Creates "The Days Gone" Live-Action Movie Starring Sam Heughan

Sony Creates “The Days Gone” Live-Action Movie Starring Sam Heughan – Movie – cnBeta.COM

According to Deadline, Sony PlayStation Productions has teamed up with Vendetta Productions to create the live-action film “The Days Gone”, and “Legend of the Ancients” actor Sam Heughan is in talks to star in the film. Oscar-nominated screenwriter Sheldon Turner (“X-Men: Chapter 1”) World War I, “In the Clouds”) wrote the script.

The “Gone Days” game was released in April 2019 and landed on PS4, with cumulative sales exceeding 9 million sets. The game is an open-world action-adventure game set in the Pacific Northwest in a post-apocalyptic world. The game features Deacon St. John, a motorcyclist bounty hunter who battles Freakers, zombie-like creatures that often attack in hordes, for survival. Deacon also spends a lot of time in the game searching for his long-lost love.

According to Deadline, the film version of Days Gone will be a “love ballad of a motorcycle movie, the only means of transport for Deacon.”

In addition to “Gone With the Past”, other film and television projects Sony is developing:

The Last of Us live-action series, HBO

Chariots of Fire live-action, Peacock

The Gran Turismo movie, directed by District 9 director Neill Blomkamp

Previously, Sony’s “Uncharted” live-action film grossed more than $400 million at the global box office.

See also  Who is the prototype of Korean drama Anna, who is the prototype of Anna Pei Xiuzhi?

