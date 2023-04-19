Home » Sony’s first-party 3A game masterpiece Steam has collectively increased its price, and you can’t buy it for 300 yuan | Sony | Pricing | STEAM_Sina Technology_Sina.com
Sony's first-party 3A game masterpiece Steam has collectively increased its price, and you can't buy it for 300 yuan

Sony's first-party 3A game masterpiece Steam has collectively increased its price, and you can't buy it for 300 yuan


News from IT House on April 19,A number of Sony first-party 3A games ushered in price increases on the Steam platformthere are no stand-alone masterpieces transplanted from the PlayStation platform that cost less than 300 yuan.

IT House summarizes the new prices as follows:

The price of the newly released “The Last of Us Part 1” is still 379 yuan, and there has been no price increase yet.

As of IT House’s post, Sony’s first-party game masterpieceNo price increase on the Epic platform yetbut does not rule out the possibility of subsequent simultaneous price increases.

After Steam updated its pricing suggestion tool,Many game manufacturers have raised pricesincluding the well-known R star, raised the price of “GTA5” and “Red Dead Redemption 2” in the country.

As we all know, the pricing of Steam games will vary from region to region.This also allows some players to use the region to buy low-cost gamessuch as Ukraine or Argentina, and Valve continues to adopt some policies to “repatriate” these players.

to this end,Valve has launched a new Steam pricing toolto help developers better formulate game pricing in various regions.

Valve emphasized that while regional pricing recommendations will be updated more frequently,But there is no mandatory requirement for developers to change the selling price automaticallythis announcement is just to help developers pay more attention to exchange rate change data in order to respond and propose revised pricing.

See also  OPPO Find X6 image exposure, three IMX890 main cameras, self-developed chip blessing! _Lenses_Sony_Series

相关阅读：

《V 社将频繁更新“Steam 地区定价建议”数据，跟上各国汇率变化》

《Steam 土耳其、阿根廷区建议价格暴涨 450%+》

]article_adlist-->


