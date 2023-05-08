Home » Sony’s game studio PixelOpus is about to close its adventure game “Genie in the Wall” and won multiple nominations
Sony’s game studio PixelOpus is about to close its adventure game “Genie in the Wall” and won multiple nominations

Sony’s game studio PixelOpus announced that it is about to close, and the official issued a commemorative tweet on Friday local time:

“My dear friends, our PixelOpus adventure has come to an end. As we look to the future, we want to say a big thank you to the millions of passionate players who have supported us.”

IT Home Inquiry learned that PixelOpus Studio was established in 2014 and launched its first game “Entwined” later that year. The studio has since launched the painting-based adventure game Pokemon in the Wall in 2019, which has been nominated for numerous awards including two BAFTA Games Awards.

▲ “The Elf in the Wall”

The third PixelOpus game, announced in June 2021, is a PS5 title developed in partnership with Sony Pictures Animation. However, with the studio being axed, the project’s prospects may be very slim.

In a statement to IGN, Sony said: “PlayStation Studios regularly evaluates the status of its product portfolio and studio projects to ensure they align with the organization’s short- and long-term strategic goals. As part of a recent review process, it was decided that PixelOpus will Closed June 2.”

