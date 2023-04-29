Sorayama x PUMA Clyde New Joint Shoes First Debut

Artist Sorayama Ki has officially launched a new solo exhibition “Space Traveler” in Tokyo NANZUKA UNDERGROUND, NANZUKA 2G, and 3110NZ by LDH kitchen. During the exhibition, Sorayama Ki was caught suspected of wearing PUMA Clyde co-branded shoes.

Although it has not been officially confirmed yet, this shoe is considered to be the latest collaboration between Sorayama and PUMA. The entire shoe is designed with a metallic matte silver leather upper, with chrome-plated toe caps, gold laces and shoes. Tongue logo and other details, and finally complete the whole with the customary white midsole.

This shoe may appear as one of the joint names of PUMA Clyde’s 50th anniversary celebration lineup. It is expected to be released in the autumn and winter of 2023. However, as mentioned above, it has not been officially confirmed. Interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention.