Spell – Apocalypse

Origin: France

Release: 03.03.2023

Label: Season of Mist

Duration: 43:35

Genre: Heavy Metal

If from a new album by the band Spell is the speech, then you have to ask yourself which current offshoot it is. Just as the band fell out and broke up in the mid-1980s, the band also went their separate ways two years ago after arguments.

Unfortunately, both groups claim the band name, which makes further explanations unavoidable. Apocalypso is the new album of the original Spell singers Christian Augustin. He already had the album with his new men two years ago Phoenix published. It contained twelve newly recorded classics from the band’s history, topped by two new tracks.

Sometimes fast, sometimes dark

Spell try on Apocalypso not to copy themselves, but to create a fresh-looking album. An important trademark of the troupe is the retention of the French language. But you don’t necessarily have to speak French to understand that the lyrics are mainly about mystical beings and the world of legends.

There are sometimes really fast pieces like the opener Poseidonbut also dark and heavy stomps like the following Attila. On this track and the later one Centaur Parade get themselves Spell Support of Stephane Buriez. He is the co-founder, singer and guitarist of the first French death metal band Loudblast and now a legend. Despite the harsh reference, both songs fit perfectly into the overall picture of the album.

Beyond the gates of Babylon

But we can’t ignore my favorite track on the album. This is the epic and dark piece Behind the gates of Babylonthat you HERE can listen to. In addition to the pounding heaviness, it is also the size of the melody of the chorus and the oriental coloring through the participation of the Tunisian band Myrath. Especially the part sung in Arabic conveys an exotic flair, which makes the song the highlight of the album.

In the further course, with the galloping Valkyrie and the dramatic one more day all possible shades of metal covered. In contrast, the two fast and short tracks play Treason and Vampire Although at a high level, they can no longer add any new facets to what has been played so far.

The Angel of the Apocalypse

As so often, the big chunk comes at the end. With support from the keyboard player Kevin Codfert von Adagio strikes the hour of the overly long title song. Apocalypso lives from the dramatic singing, which is later supplemented by the solo appearance of the guitar.

Warlike, martial drumming is heard slowly and almost theatrically. Together with the epic keyboard carpets, they form the basis of the Christian Augustin shows all his class to the best. He sings with a powerful voice and acts like the angel who announces the approaching end and thus our downfall.

Conclusion

Spell play on Apocalypso skilfully with many shades of metal. It doesn’t matter whether they are flawless Power Metal tracks, the songs have an oriental flair or a dark, sluggish drama sounds. Everything is enhanced by the stunning voice of Christian Augustin. 8,5 / 10





Line Up

Christian Zouille Augustine – singing

Sébastien Shag Bonnet – Bass

Clément Rouxel – drums

Olivier Spitzer – guitar

Bruno Ramos – Gitarre

Tracklist

01. Poseidon

02. Attila (feat. Stéphane Buriez)

03. Behind the Gates of Babylon (feat. Myrath)

04. The Sorcerer’s Rite

05. Parade of Centaurs (feat. Stéphane Buriez)

06. Valkyrie

07. One More Day

08. Betrayal

09. Vampire

10. Apocalypso (feat. Kevin Codfert)

