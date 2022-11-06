DoNews, November 6 (Ding Fan) Today, the China International Import Expo (hereinafter referred to as the “CIIE”) was grandly opened at the Shanghai National Convention and Exhibition Center. Sotheby’s fulfilled its mission of continuously inspiring collections and enriching experiences, and appeared at the CIIE with an all-round upgraded scale of participation, bringing a brand new art collection experience.

In terms of exhibits, Sotheby’s brought cross-generational art collections to Chinese art and cultural collectors, covering the collection of Impressionist masters, modern art masterpieces and contemporary art pioneers, leading the audience to appreciate the artists

Pierre Bonnard (France)

“Still Life with Dog”

Oil on canvas, 1923

70 × 70 cm

Still Life with Dog marked a turning point in the artist’s career. Bonnard and his classmate Viard developed the Tranquil Leisure School style in the early twentieth century, and this still life is one of Bonnard’s last paintings in this early style. Such works are generally small in size and have a strong sense of decoration. They usually represent everyday indoor things and scenes, such as plates, dining tables, pets, and the figures of relatives and friends. This work is reminiscent of the deep tones and chiaroscuro preferred by the French still life master Cha Dan in the 18th century, and the layout and composition are harmonious and harmonious. It can be said to be an excellent work of this still life master.

Edvard Munch (Norway)

“Model on a Rattan Chair”

Oil on canvas 1924-25

73 x 100 cm

The Norwegian artist Edvard Munch created many works with the theme of models on rattan chairs, ranging from sketches, detailed sketches, and even a few oil paintings. At that time, there was a new school of painting in Norway. On the one hand, they admired the literary and artistic achievements of France, and on the other hand, they attached great importance to the expression of patriotic sentiments. Therefore, their works focused on color and tended to use bright and bright colors. This work is reminiscent of Georges Braque’s 1907 oil painting “Seated Nude”, in terms of the theme, the flowing and flexible brushstrokes like water, and the lively and bright colors. Although Munch’s bold brushstrokes and contrasting colors are seen as similar to the Fauvism that has sprung up from Matisse, André Dean and Braque, Munch insists that his The creative style is completely uninfluenced by anyone and is purely the result of personal exploration and experimentation. This work has a sister work, now in the Munch Museum in Oslo.

Mark Rothko (USA)

“No. 6 / Ochre, Orange on Burgundy”

Oil on canvas, 1962

175.3 x 167.6 cm

Standing in front of this majestic work, the majestic spirit of Rothko’s pen rushes to the face, seeps into the pores, and reaches the internal organs. The tension of the composition, the intensity of the color and the huge scale complement each other, immersing the viewer completely. The deep and full ochre color stretches out a bottomless abyss, but the fiery orange at the bottom is like a fire that is struggling to spread upwards – the color wrestling that fills the vision brings bright and vigorous vitality to the picture of this work. This is the pinnacle of Rothko’s artistic career. He likes to layer the thin layers of paint, and the underlying colors appear faintly, like a hidden light source that permeates from the core.

Daniel Richter (Germany)

“The Power of Chronicles”

Oil on canvas, 2013

200 x 300 cm

Daniel Richter’s artistic style is constantly changing: from 1994 to 2000, he mainly created decorative abstract paintings, and only after the millennium did he turn to political realism, combining artistic tradition, mass media, popular culture and fans. Phantom firefly style blends together. Richter’s millennial work was full of conflict, horror, hostility, and anxiety, and by around 2012-13 he had created a series of large-scale landscapes that radiated even in their violent color renderings. An eerie stillness that contradicts it. This work belongs to this large-scale landscape painting series, which spans dazzling mountains and mountains.

Wang Junjie (Canada)

“Sunset River”

Oil on canvas 2018

203.2 x 178 cm

“River of the Sunset” depicts the romantic scene of a river with lush foliage on both sides at dusk. This two-meter-long masterpiece, from the year before the artist’s untimely death, shows the wonderland in his distant and quiet imaginary world. Through the layers of colors, Wang Junjie explores the texture of pigments, captures the effect of natural light, and reproduces the artistic meaning of outdoor sketching. The feeling of loneliness in the painting quietly rises like ripples, starting and ending from nowhere, reminiscent of Van Gogh’s emotionally rich and expressive works. “River of the Sunset” is surging with undercurrents of loneliness and inner struggle, perhaps reflecting the artist’s current subconscious real emotions.

Antony Gormley (UK) “Hidden II”

cast iron made in 2014

185 x 42 x 55.5 cm

British artist Antony Gormley has been known for his sculptures since the 1960s, and this “Hidden II” is his exemplary work exploring the relationship between the human body and space. This work focuses on the interaction between the human body and the artificial environment, trying to “measure” the human body with a clear physical structure. Gormley has constantly challenged the boundaries of media throughout his creative career. His sculptures are mostly composed of abstract rectangles and architectural elements, with a strong personal style. Through his works, he builds a bridge of dialogue between space and material, so that the artistic space occupied by his works breeds new ideas and actions. “Hidden II” outlines the outline of the human body in the form of sculpture, which makes the viewer think about his own structure and form.

Chu Teh-Chun (France) “Through the Light”

Oil on canvas made in 1991

60 x 81 cm (without frame)

86.5 × 107.5 cm (with frame)

In the 1990s, French-Chinese artist Chu Teh-Chun was already an internationally renowned art master. Chu Teh-Chun’s “Through the Light” painted in 1991 is the pinnacle of his creative power. In addition to paying homage to the natural landscape, the magnificent picture of “Crossing the Light” also covers the aesthetic techniques that Chu Teh-Chun has studied over the years: the changes of light and shadow are rich in tension, and the peacock blue tone is particularly dazzling and wonderful. The technique of “chiaroscuro” is based on Eastern calligraphy and Western abstraction in the brushwork, combining the essence of the two sources in all aspects, reflecting the artist’s ultimate aesthetics. Chu Teh-Chun’s original style of painting has been widely respected in the Eastern and Western painting circles, not only establishing his international status as a Chinese modern artist, but also laying a solid foundation for his future appointment as a French academician.

Ayako Rokkaku (Japan) “Untitled”

Acrylic on canvas, 2009

140 x 90 cm

Ayako Rokkaku is self-taught and uses Japanese comics as inspiration to create her own unique style. Most of her works depict lively women with huge eyes and long arms, full of life and life like characters in Japanese manga. The distinctive style of Ayako Rokkaku is clearly visible in this work, the background is in bright and bright colors, and there are many flowers on it, creating a dream-like world of flowers. Her painting method is also very unique. She uses her fingers instead of a brush to apply acrylic paint directly to the canvas with her bare hands, flexibly using the power of this “performance painting”. She also frequently improvises and performs at art fairs and solo exhibitions, allowing viewers to better understand her painting process.