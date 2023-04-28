Soulful and profound performances Shen Yun is praised by the mainstream in Paris | Shen Yun Performing Arts | Shen Yun Performances | Shen Yun Dancers

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing, April 28, 2023]On the afternoon of April 27, Shen Yun International Art Troupe’s second performance in Paris was sold out again. The audience praised Shen Yun as a traditional, profound, and soulful performance that brought Human kindness, tolerance and selfless virtues.

Serge Razza, corporate communication and communication consultant: “I like this show very much. We see traditional China.”

Real estate agent Valérie Baumann: “I like this performance very much because it is a very traditional performance. I cherish tradition very much. The performance is classical and conveys beautiful values, divinity, diligence, tolerance and tradition, and is honest and profound. show.”

Colonel Patrick Hays: “I feel very happy, very happy, as my niece said, the spiritual level of the show, the faith level is very inspiring.”

Catherine Taittinger, Owner of Taittinger Champagne House in France: “The performance is absolutely amazing, extraordinary, on all levels, touching perfection, the precise synchronization of dance moves is amazing, and the costumes and colors of the past generations are wonderful and magical.”

Serge Razza: “The actors are very skilled, very good-looking, there is a cohesive force, the choreography is very good. The actors are jumping and jumping, the artistry is very, very amazing.”

Valérie Baumann: “It’s unbelievable, the dance is combined with difficult techniques, such as back flips, somersaults, big splits, etc. The artistic level is at its peak and no one can match it.”

Patrick Hays: “The artistic level is very high and the craftsmanship is very high.”

Serge Razza: “We are integrated with the dancers, we feel this goodness, we feel very comfortable and peaceful, and watching the performance makes us peaceful and peaceful. I also like the connection between humans and God in the performance, through the dynamic sky screen was revealed.”

Valérie Baumann: “There is a lot of golden light in the picture, especially at the end, when the flood and the tsunami hit, and the gods came to stop the disaster and defeat the evil.”

Catherine Taittinger: “The overall spirituality of the performance is very touching, very touching, it is really an amazing performance. Shen Yun conveys the soul through the form of the performance, and this is a performance with soul.”

Serge Razza: “The show brings us back to balance. In the hectic life we ​​are tied up with trivial matters. We forget the most important thing. Peace, meditation, and harmony with others. Now we are facing very serious individualism. Everyone has a This kind of mentality that only cares about oneself, thanks to the performance of Shen Yun, let us regain our virtues, and regain the moments when we were open-minded with each other in the past, and it is very important to find this balance.”

Valérie Baumann: “Everything in the performance revolves around compassion, kindness, forgiveness, and love, so that people can respect nature, respect everything that the Creator has given us, and protect all the natural creations bestowed by the Creator.”

Catherine Taittinger: “I hope that the performance can make the world better and bring more kindness, understanding and communication. Shen Yun performances have contributed to the progress of mankind.”

NTDTV’s French correspondent stationed in Paris to interview and report