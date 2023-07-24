Home » Sound Magic Launches Encyclopedia of China: The Most Comprehensive Folk Music Source
Sound Magic Launches Encyclopedia of China: The Most Comprehensive Folk Music Source

Domestic sound source manufacturer Sound Magic has just launched the most comprehensive folk music source to date – the Encyclopedia of China (Encyclopedia of China). This exciting release has already garnered attention from music enthusiasts and professionals alike.

The Encyclopedia of China boasts an impressive range of over 70 different timbres for solo folk music instruments, along with more than 16 timbres for ensemble instruments. This vast library aims to facilitate the creation of Chinese style music by providing a wide variety of authentic and high-quality sounds. To further enhance its versatility, the Encyclopedia of China also includes a complete symphony orchestra. With its extensive collection of instruments, meticulous recording techniques, and seamless compilation, it is undeniably the most comprehensive folk music sound source available.

Over the course of nearly 20 years, Sound Magic meticulously accumulated recordings of various ethnic musical instruments. More than 1,000 players contributed their techniques to this massive sound source, resulting in a staggering 306GB of data and over 7 million samples. Every effort has been made to ensure that the Encyclopedia of China provides an unparalleled musical experience.

Interested musicians and producers can purchase the Encyclopedia of China at a recommended retail price of US$1999. However, to celebrate its launch, Sound Magic is currently offering a promotional price of US$999. This limited-time offer presents an excellent opportunity for music creators to expand their sonic palette and explore the rich heritage of Chinese music.

For more information and to purchase the Encyclopedia of China, visit the product page at https://neovst.com/product/encyclopedia-of-china/. Additionally, Sound Magic is running an ongoing audio product promotion this month. To discover more exciting deals and offers, check out the promotion page at https://neovst.com/sales/.

Don’t miss out on this remarkable opportunity to delve into the diverse world of Chinese folk music with Sound Magic’s Encyclopedia of China. Elevate your musical creations and unlock new possibilities with this exceptional sound source.

