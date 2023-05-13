Sound Magic Releases Cadenza Woodwinds Woodwinds Collection

Cadenza Woodwinds is a collection of solo and ensemble woodwinds for symphony orchestras, including flutes, clarinets, oboes, and bassoons, among others. Powered by the latest Neo Orchestra engine, Cadenza Woodwinds offers an easy-to-use woodwind part experience and will add even more color to your orchestral music. It’s also a very affordable package for most musicians.

The current initial discount price is 79 US dollars (original price 129 US dollars), and it will last until August 11

For more information, audio demo, visit the product page:

https://neovst.com/product/cadenza-woodwinds/

At the same time, Sound Magic’s folk music promotion in May has started, and various discounts continue.

50% discount to $499

China Impression, solo folk music collection

China Ensemble, Ensemble Folk Music Collection

50% off or more to $169

Legendary Hu, a collection of huqin sounds

China Qin Trio, Guzheng, Guqin and Yangqin

Bamboo Dreams, a collection of ethnic wind instruments

China Impression Lite, a collection of 16 national musical instruments

China Percussion, a national percussion collection, including chimes

discounted to $99

Neo Erhu, Erhu sound source

Neo Zheng, guzheng

Laurel Pipa, lute

Konghou

BianZhong, chime

Suona Duo, suona

Guqin, Guqin

Yangqin, dulcimer

To take advantage of the discount or find out more please visit our promotions page directly

https://neovst.com/sales/