Entertainment

by admin
Sound Magic Releases Cadenza Woodwinds Woodwinds Collection

Cadenza Woodwinds is a collection of solo and ensemble woodwinds for symphony orchestras, including flutes, clarinets, oboes, and bassoons, among others. Powered by the latest Neo Orchestra engine, Cadenza Woodwinds offers an easy-to-use woodwind part experience and will add even more color to your orchestral music. It’s also a very affordable package for most musicians.

The current initial discount price is 79 US dollars (original price 129 US dollars), and it will last until August 11

For more information, audio demo, visit the product page:
https://neovst.com/product/cadenza-woodwinds/

At the same time, Sound Magic’s folk music promotion in May has started, and various discounts continue.
50% discount to $499

  • China Impression, solo folk music collection
  • China Ensemble, Ensemble Folk Music Collection

50% off or more to $169

  • Legendary Hu, a collection of huqin sounds
  • China Qin Trio, Guzheng, Guqin and Yangqin
  • Bamboo Dreams, a collection of ethnic wind instruments
  • China Impression Lite, a collection of 16 national musical instruments
  • China Percussion, a national percussion collection, including chimes

discounted to $99

  • Neo Erhu, Erhu sound source
  • Neo Zheng, guzheng
  • Laurel Pipa, lute
  • Konghou
  • BianZhong, chime
  • Suona Duo, suona
  • Guqin, Guqin
  • Yangqin, dulcimer

To take advantage of the discount or find out more please visit our promotions page directly
https://neovst.com/sales/

