Sound Magic recently released Dynamic9:Red4, a plug-in that emulates SSL 4000G bus compression.

Dynamic9 is a family of dynamic processing plugins modeled from classic analog equipment. By using the latest black-box modeling technology, the Dynamic9 series can provide retro classic sounds at a very affordable price. If you want classic analog equipment sound, the Dynmaic9 series is unmatched in performance/cost efficiency.

Red4 is modeled after SSL 4000G bus compression. It’s ideal for enhancing piano dynamics or adding punch to drums and percussion. It also acts as a mastering compressor capable of taking your mix to a whole new level.

Dynamic9: Red4, the current discount price is $9.99. Versions of the VST/AU plugin for PC and Mac are provided.

Official website:
https://neovst.com/product/dynamic9-red4/

At the same time, the Sound Magic Black Friday event is in its third week, and we have launched the following special offers for Chinese users
For users who purchase China Impression and China Ensemble at the same time, the discounted price is $998. Use the coupon code “CHNETEC38” to get a direct discount of $299, and you can get a full set of complete folk music sounds for only $699.

Cadenza Strings, String Solo and Ensemble Mixed Sound Module, currently only $79 (regularly $299)
Electric Guitar LP Lite, Les Paul guitar sound module, currently only $19.99 (original price $199)

To get the discount please visit our sales page
https://neovst.com/sales/

