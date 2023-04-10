SkyDust is the world‘s first synthesizer to support 3D multi-channel/spatial audio. Sound Particles of Leiria, Portugal, a software company that has been changing the paradigm of 3D audio software, made history by releasing the first 3D synthesizer on the market: SkyDust 3D.

SkyDust 3D is a virtual instrument that fully supports 3D audio – you play a note and get instant spatial audio. By fully integrating the Sound Particles 3D engine with the polyphonic synthesizer, you can achieve groundbreaking results through an easy-to-use interface. Just imagine controlling the 3D position with MIDI aftertouch, controlling the movement of each note with EG, and changing the height of the notes with LFO to create an arpeggio that moves in space. For the first time, spatial audio can be utilized by musicians as a creative tool.

Nuno Fonseca, Founder and CEO of Sound Particles said:

“Spatial audio has been around in mixing for a long time. Now, SkyDust 3D brings spatial audio into the domain of musicians. Not only will SkyDust 3D change the way music is created, but it will also open up a whole new world of creativity for artists .We believe this will go down in history as a defining moment in the evolution of music technology, and we are honored to be a part of it.”

SkyDust 3D supports more than 30 output formats, including Stereo, 5.1, 7.1, 7.1.2 (Dolby Atmos), 9.1.6, Ambisonics (up to 6 steps), Binaural (playing 3D sound through headphones), etc.

main feature:

Oscillators: 8 oscillators, each note has a 3D position for fantastic sounds.

Spatiality: Use EG, LFO or Move modifiers with a fully integrated 3D engine to create incredible spatial effects.

Presets: Easy-to-use presets, with sub-presets for power and flexibility.

Arpeggiator: A modern arpeggiator and sequencer.

FM Modulation: Add FM synthesis to create amazing sounds.

Filters: Subtractive synthesis, with separate filters for good results.

Pitch: Use the pitch effect to create unique sounds.

Effects/Mix: A mixer and audio effects that help you shape the sound.

Matrix: Maximum Strength Maximum Flexibility – Anything Is Possible.

Randomizer: If you’re looking for “happy accidents” it can create an infinite number of presets.

SkyDust 3D will go on sale on April 12, 2023, with an introductory price of $299 for the space version and $149 for the stereo-only version, also available live at the Sound Particles booth during the NAMM show April 13-15 experience.

Official website: https://soundparticles.com/products/skydust