Sounding visions award – mica

The new interpretation competition of the IGNM Austria for music of the 20th and 21st centuries. Application until October 31, 2023.

How does your vision sound? Apply for the new interpretation competition of the IGNM Austria with a 30-minute solo program that guarantees exciting listening experiences: no compulsory pieces, no minimum number of works, focus on music of the 20th and 21st centuries.

who can participate?

The Austria-wide competition is aimed at students of all nationalities who are currently enrolled at an Austrian music university or conservatory or who have completed a corresponding degree after 2020. All instruments (with the exception of the organ) and singing are permitted, exclusively in solo formation. Electronics are possible: PA, screen/projector and mixer are available, technical support must be provided by the candidates themselves.

Prices:

​1. Preis 2000€

2. Preis 1500€

3. Preis 1000€

​The three winners in the 2024 season will be invited to a prize winners concert in one of the IGNM sections.

The jury reserves the right to split prizes or not to award them. The legal process is excluded.

Termine & Deadlines:

​Application by October 31, pre-selection by the jury and announcement of the six finalists by November 15. Final in Innsbruck on February 3, 2024 in the lecture hall of the University Mozarteum Innsbruck

The final is open to the public and will be broadcast live. The dress rehearsal will take place on February 2nd, 2024. Finalists have to bear the travel and accommodation costs themselves.

Application:

​By 31.10.2023 by email to [email protected] with the following documents: Confirmation of enrollment or diploma CV Detailed concert program with a duration of 30 minutes (including composers, work titles, duration) Statement (approx. 500 words) on the selection of the program An unedited, current video recording of a work from the proposed program. Important note: audios/videos are only available as a permanent link to make it available to a platform such as youtube, vimeo, dailymotion. Validity of left until February 03, 2024.

​Supported by the Austrian Federal Ministry for Arts, Culture, the Civil Service and Sport, and GFÖM/AKM.