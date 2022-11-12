Soundiron Core Micro is an audio library of instruments, vocals, ensembles, sound design and film sound effects for KONTAKT Player and NKS.

Soundiron Core Micro is a powerful collection of sampled instruments, vocals, ensembles, sound design and cinematic sound effects for KONTAKT Player and NKS. This audio library includes orchestral, symphonic chorus, solo, piano, organ, synthesizer, woodwinds, tuned percussion, drums, video game sound, movie sound, stinger, ambience and ambient sound.

Create your own custom mixes with 4 independent module layers, assignable parameters, arpeggiated sequences with scale/key locking, freely assignable LFOs and filters, and a full complement of DSP effects. Entire arrangements can be easily performed in any musical genre with the Core Micro. Whether you’re a composer, producer, songwriter, student, teacher, on the road with a laptop, or in your home studio looking for new sounds, Core Micro unleashes your creativity.

This audio library works with the free KONTAKT Player or higher.

Get the Core Micro now for just $36 (regularly $49).

