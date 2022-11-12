Home Entertainment Soundiron Releases Core Micro, Kontakt’s Comprehensive Sound Library
Entertainment

Soundiron Releases Core Micro, Kontakt’s Comprehensive Sound Library

by admin
Soundiron Releases Core Micro, Kontakt’s Comprehensive Sound Library

Soundiron Core Micro is an audio library of instruments, vocals, ensembles, sound design and film sound effects for KONTAKT Player and NKS.

Soundiron Core Micro is a powerful collection of sampled instruments, vocals, ensembles, sound design and cinematic sound effects for KONTAKT Player and NKS. This audio library includes orchestral, symphonic chorus, solo, piano, organ, synthesizer, woodwinds, tuned percussion, drums, video game sound, movie sound, stinger, ambience and ambient sound.

Create your own custom mixes with 4 independent module layers, assignable parameters, arpeggiated sequences with scale/key locking, freely assignable LFOs and filters, and a full complement of DSP effects. Entire arrangements can be easily performed in any musical genre with the Core Micro. Whether you’re a composer, producer, songwriter, student, teacher, on the road with a laptop, or in your home studio looking for new sounds, Core Micro unleashes your creativity.

This audio library works with the free KONTAKT Player or higher.

Get the Core Micro now for just $36 (regularly $49).

Official website:
https://soundiron.com/products/core-micro

See also  The daily fortune of the twelve constellations is good and bad forecast for May 15, 2022_lover_aspect_status

You may also like

Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy dies

The golden rice fields in the poems and...

Surprise Hummer, the all-wheel drive e-bike

The high-priced “Shooting Marilyn” and the same series...

It is still possible to release special effects...

Art, original “Velvet Underground” tapes discovered in Warhol’s...

Yao Ziling returns to Hong Kong without making...

Archeology, so people lived in ancient Mesopotamia 7...

Wang Baoqiang’s return to the reality-themed movie “In...

The Pinkfong Company wins the Best Creator Award...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy