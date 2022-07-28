Twine Bass is a sound library containing over 2000 samples and over 2GB. The quintessential Soundiron style, with full performance shaping and effects control, will let you use it on countless new west-oriented productions.

Twine Bass is another special pair of instruments: a modified cello and a traditional Kenyan fretless stringed instrument, the Bolon. Using twine as strings, they tuned the cello in various ways and used it as an upright bass. The resulting sound is very loud, with rich, warm resonances, punchy low frequencies and a woody, soft quality. The bolon features a horn neck and a gourd body with four strings and a goat-skin resonator head through which the strings pass. In addition to deep sampling of strings with 10 round-robin 14 velocity layers, they also sampled many other sounds such as legato glissando, string damping, register pluck/twist, finger tap and swipe, And other percussion effects on the instrument body. They’ve also collected ambient pads, atmospheric hums, and gradient soundscapes, giving this library a plethora of color possibilities.

In this 2.0 update, they reworked the samples and inserted them into their efficient four-layer template. They’ve since expanded on these experimental natural sounds with ambient pads, atmospheric hums, gradient soundscapes, and 20 custom effect presets to provide a starting point for your next piece.

This library is for the full retail version of Kontakt 5.5 or higher.

You can get the Twine Bass right now for $25 (was $39), and the sale ends on August 9th.

https://soundiron.com/products/twine-bass