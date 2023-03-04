Soundiron announces the release of their latest update to Voices of Rage, an aggressive death metal, hardcore and hardcore metal vocal library that combines vocal performances, a powerful word and lyric construction system, and Rhythm-synchronized phrase step sequence function, multiple microphone types, multiple rack effects, etc.

In the Voices of Rage 2.0 update, they revamped the user interface with powerful, customizable features and added the voice of the powerful and charismatic singer Redouane Aouameur (Lelahell).

Each of the five singers was recorded using multiple microphones in a dry studio environment, capturing every detail of the performance while offering two distinct sonic flavors. They used a dynamic stage mic (Shure SM58) to get all the punch and grit of the stage performance. The Soundiron was also recorded with a large-diaphragm studio condenser microphone (Neumann TLM 103) for clean, crisp full-range clarity and high fidelity. They also prepared and edited each sample and hand-programmed each element into a performance interface that offered both efficiency and control.

Sale price: $89 (regularly $119), this offer lasts until March 15.

Official website:

https://soundiron.com/products/voices-of-rage

