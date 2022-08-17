Home Entertainment Soundiron updates Twine Bass Kontakt virtual instrument to v2.0
Soundiron updates Twine Bass Kontakt virtual instrument to v2.0

Soundiron updates Twine Bass Kontakt virtual instrument to v2.0

Soundiron has recently released an updated version of the Kontakt instrument library Twine Bass, featuring a modified cello and the sound of the traditional Kenyan fretless stringed Bolon.

In this 2.0 update, they reworked the sampling and put it into their efficient four-layer template. This update includes ambient pads, atmospheric hums, gradient soundscapes, and 20 custom effect presets to provide a starting point for your next production.

Using twine as strings, they tuned the cello in various ways and used it as an upright bass. The resulting sound is very loud, with rich, warm resonances, punchy low frequencies and a woody, soft quality. The bolon features a horn neck and a gourd body with four twine strings and a suede resonator head that the strings pass directly through. In addition to deep sampling of strings with 10 round-robin 14 velocity layers, they also sampled many other sounds such as legato glissando, string damping, register plucking/twisting, finger taps and swipes, And other percussion effects on the instrument body.

You can pick up the Twine Bass right now at Plugin Boutique for $25 (was $39), and the sale ends on August 24th for the full Kontakt version.

https://www.pluginboutique.com/manufacturers/111-Soundiron

