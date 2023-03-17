Home Entertainment Soundmagnet creates space for art and culture: rehearsal rooms free!
As a non-profit association with the aim of promoting art and culture, we are always looking for opportunities to provide direct and immediate support and to create space.

So we look forward to seeing you from the 01.04.23 To be able to offer rehearsal rooms at reasonable prices!

Below you will find the list of current capacities:

Art Size City Lage Status
rehearsal room 28 amstetten central, near the train station free, from April 1st, 2023
rehearsal room 14 amstetten central, near the train station free, from April 1st, 2023

For further information, inquiries and more please contact:
patrick.b (a) soundmagnet.eu

