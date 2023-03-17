10
As a non-profit association with the aim of promoting art and culture, we are always looking for opportunities to provide direct and immediate support and to create space.
So we look forward to seeing you from the 01.04.23 To be able to offer rehearsal rooms at reasonable prices!
Below you will find the list of current capacities:
|Art
|Size
|City
|Lage
|Status
|rehearsal room
|28
|amstetten
|central, near the train station
|free, from April 1st, 2023
|rehearsal room
|14
|amstetten
|central, near the train station
|free, from April 1st, 2023
For further information, inquiries and more please contact:
patrick.b (a) soundmagnet.eu
