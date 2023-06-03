Home » Sources say Vin Diesel is unhappy with Jason Momoa’s ‘Fast X’ limelight
by admin
The latest sequel of the “Fast and Furious” series “Fast X” was officially released last month. Have you all made time to watch it in theaters?

Although this work earned $319 million in the global box office in the first week of its release, the film critics were not as good as the box office, and it was only 55% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. It is worth noting that the praise for this film is almost all around Jason Momoa who played the villain Dante, and many reviews said that Jason Momoa’s performance saved the film.

Recently, the gossip media Radar Online broke the news about this matter, claiming that some insiders revealed that Vin Diesel has been telling his friends that Jason Momoa’s “over-acting” and “stealing the spotlight” made him dissatisfied, especially in the series of movies centered on him. , Jason Momoa steals his thunder.

The person went on to mention that Jason Momoa had realized that Vin Diesel was speaking ill of him behind his back, and he was also quite displeased with this behavior. However, neither party has responded to this revelation so far, and the possibility of foreign media hyping up the topic is not ruled out. Interested readers may wish to continue to pay attention to the follow-up development.

