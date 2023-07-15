Home » South Africa tries to persuade Putin not to come to economic summit
Entertainment

South Africa tries to persuade Putin not to come to economic summit

by admin
South Africa tries to persuade Putin not to come to economic summit

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to attend an economic summit next month in South Africa, but the country is trying to persuade him not to come to avoid the legal and diplomatic turmoil that would cause, the president said. South African Vice President.

“It is a dilemma for us. Of course, we cannot arrest him,” Vice President Paul Mashatile said in an interview Friday with the news site News24.

“It’s almost like having a friend over to your house and then arresting him. Therefore, for us, the best solution is not to come. The Russians are not happy, they want Putin to come.”

South Africa is a signatory to the treaty establishing the International Criminal Court and would therefore be required to arrest Putin as the court indicted the ruler in March on war crimes for kidnapping Ukrainian children.

Moscow has dismissed the arrest warrant. South African authorities are likely to violate the treaty and not arrest Putin, but some opposition parties, human rights groups and activists have insisted that the Russian leader be arrested and have threatened to do so themselves, raising fears about security in the meeting of the group of countries called BRICS in Johannesburg.

South Africa, which has refrained from criticizing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, faces the possibility of further damaging its relations with the West if it allows Putin to attend the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit.

Putin has yet to travel to any country that is a signatory to the ICC treaty since the arrest warrant was issued for him.

The Kremlin has so far not said whether Putin will go to the BRICS summit, and the brief rebellion by the Wagner Group appears to make it unlikely that the ruler would travel when such a serious threat to his authority has emerged.

You may also like

Nike Introduces New “Dark Obsidian” Dunk Low Twist...

demand and labor retraining of the +50

The goalkeeper, the most nerdy of the team

Christopher Nolan’s Ambitious Film ‘Oppenheimer’ Surpasses Budget Expectations...

The man from Rio Negro elected to normalize...

The Absence of Enrique Iglesias at Tamara Falcó’s...

Hayao Miyazaki’s Latest Film “Kimi たちはどう生きるか” Surpasses Box...

South Korean president makes surprise visit to Ukraine

N.HOOLYWOOD’s 2023 Autumn Collection: Blending Military Inspiration and...

Talleres celebrated the end and put an ellipsis...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy