South American: Defense and Justice fell to the Quito League

Román Iucht told Modo Fontevecchiaon Net TV, Radio Perfil (AM 1190) and Radio Amadeus (FM 91.1) the setback that Halcón de Varela had in the semifinals of the second most important continental tournament.

In the highest level competition, a period of voltage drop can be very complicated and even permanent.

We will have the final response to this sentence within a week, but yesterday Defense and Justice appeared unrecognizable in a period of the meeting that confronted him with the Quito University Sports League and ended up paying with a resounding defeat.

The Falcon of Varela passed through the Casablanca stadium, where the venue becomes very strong and ended up losing 3 to 0.

Paolo Guerrero scored two goals. The former Racing player is motivated, revitalized and at a high level. The third goal was scored Ezequiel Pioviformer Arsenal de Sarandí player, with a mid-distance shot and taking advantage of the lower resistance at height.

The difference is complicated, but not definitive. Defense and Justice must go for the miracle when it is his turn to define the local key next Wednesday at 7 p.m.

