Home » South American: Defense and Justice fell to the Quito League
Entertainment

South American: Defense and Justice fell to the Quito League

by admin
South American: Defense and Justice fell to the Quito League

Román Iucht told Modo Fontevecchiaon Net TV, Radio Perfil (AM 1190) and Radio Amadeus (FM 91.1) the setback that Halcón de Varela had in the semifinals of the second most important continental tournament.

In the highest level competition, a period of voltage drop can be very complicated and even permanent.

We will have the final response to this sentence within a week, but yesterday Defense and Justice appeared unrecognizable in a period of the meeting that confronted him with the Quito University Sports League and ended up paying with a resounding defeat.

The impressive undefeated record that Boca maintains in La Bombonera for the Copa Libertadores

The Falcon of Varela passed through the Casablanca stadium, where the venue becomes very strong and ended up losing 3 to 0.

Paolo Guerrero scored two goals. The former Racing player is motivated, revitalized and at a high level. The third goal was scored Ezequiel Pioviformer Arsenal de Sarandí player, with a mid-distance shot and taking advantage of the lower resistance at height.

The difference is complicated, but not definitive. Defense and Justice must go for the miracle when it is his turn to define the local key next Wednesday at 7 p.m.

ADP JL

See also  Remembering the Life and Legacy of Cuban Singer Teté Caturla

You may also like

Former WWE Champion Edge Reportedly Close to Signing...

Lombardy drives the business of the Italian cosmetics...

China’s First Sci-Fi Epic Virtual Concert ‘City of...

Di Tella decided to end his management without...

Pachacútec: The Improbable School – A Culinary Oasis...

COLORFIRE Introduces MEOW Shadow Purple Series: A Perfect...

How to store private data in the cloud...

The Enigmatic Relationship Between Sergio Gallego Basteri and...

CFCL Unveils Futuristic Fashion Collection at 2024 Spring/Summer...

Schiaretti: “I didn’t see Milei’s ideas being applied...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy