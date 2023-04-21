South American sub 17: defeat of Argentina against local Ecuador

Argentina lost 0-1 to Ecuador for the fourth date of the final hexagonal tournament of the South American sub 17, which gives four places for the World Cup that will be played between November 10 and December 2 at a venue to be confirmed.

The team coached by Diego Placente was third, with seven points. Likewise, his presence in the ecumenical tournament is already guaranteed.

Also this Thursday, Venezuela beat Paraguay 2-0 and Brazil thrashed Chile 3-0. Thus, the positions remained with Ecuador and Brazil at the top, with 10 points; Argentina 7, Venezuela 6, Paraguay 1 and Chile 0.

The last day is played on Sunday at 6:00 p.m., Brazil-Argentina, Paraguay-Chile and Venezuela-Ecuador.

