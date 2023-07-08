South China’s First HeyLED Digital Movie Screen Debuts in Guangzhou, Empowering Time-Honored Theaters

Title: HeyLED Introduces Revolutionary Technology to South China‘s Traditional Theaters with Digital Movie Screen Debut in Guangzhou

In a historic moment for South China‘s cinema industry, the renowned Leshan Theater showcased the region’s first HeyLED movie screen, known as the “Jinsheng Yuzhen Art Treasure”. The event, sponsored by the Guangzhou Film Association and Guangzhou Performance Film Co., Ltd., took place on July 7 and marked a significant development in the transformation of traditional theaters using cutting-edge technology.

The Leshan Theater unveiled a 10-meter movie screen, the first of its kind in South China to obtain the Hollywood DCI certification. This domestically produced screen adopts active light-emitting display technology, proving its superiority over passive projection reflection. With enhanced brightness, anti-interference capabilities, and exceptional color reproduction, the contrast ratio of the screen has dramatically increased by over a hundred times compared to traditional screens. This breakthrough technology enables naked-eye 3D visual effects and floating 3D images, creating an immersive virtual space.

Gao Wufeng, a senior engineer at the China Film Research Institute, praised the increasing utilization of domestic LED movie playback systems, which bring forth unique audio-visual experiences for audiences. He expressed his anticipation for the further application of film technology with independent intellectual property rights in cinemas across China.

Zhang Ruilin, former manager of Jinsheng Cinema, expressed delight at witnessing the revival of Jinsheng Cinema in a new location while preserving its original essence. He emphasized the importance of the “New Jinsheng” upholding the brand’s excellent management and high-quality service standards, ensuring its long-lasting success.

This collaboration between the time-honored “New Golden Sound” movie theater and HeyLED signifies the integration of technology into traditional cinema experiences, rejuvenating these venues. By providing audiences with culturally unique services and revolutionary audio-visual experiences, this partnership seeks to expand the opportunities for artistic expression in the film industry. Additionally, it plays a crucial role in the continuous growth, innovation, and preservation of iconic cinema brands.

As the HeyLED digital movie screen made its debut in Guangzhou, it showcased the transformation of traditional theaters, granting them new vitality in the era of advanced technology. This development paves the way for exciting times in South China‘s cinema industry, promising unforgettable experiences for moviegoers.

