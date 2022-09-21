Home Entertainment South Korean actor Kim Nam-gil was infected with the new crown at the Toronto Film Festival, and has suspended all work and started home isolation jqknews
South Korean actor Kim Nam-gil was infected with the new crown at the Toronto Film Festival, and has suspended all work and started home isolation

South Korean actor Kim Nam-gil was infected with the new crown at the Toronto Film Festival, and has suspended all work and started home isolation jqknews
2022-09-21 11:14
Original title: South Korean actor Kim Nam-gil participated in the Toronto Film Festival and contracted the new crown, has suspended all work and started home isolation

Sohu Korean Entertainment News Korean artist Kim Nam-gil has been diagnosed with new coronary pneumonia.

Kim Nam-gil flew to Canada to attend the Toronto International Film Festival not long ago, and was diagnosed with new coronary pneumonia after returning to China on the 16th of this month. At present, Kim Nam-gil has suspended all work and started home isolation treatment, while his Netflix drama “Rogue: The Voice of the Knife” will adjust the shooting schedule and film other actors first.

Korean actor Lee Jung-jae, who was also invited to the Toronto International Film Festival, was also diagnosed with the new crown pneumonia after returning to China on the 18th of this month, while Zheng Yusheng, who was traveling with him, confirmed that he was not infected with the new crown pneumonia.Guo Mingdong/Text Copyright Mydaily Reprinting is prohibitedReturn to Sohu, see more

