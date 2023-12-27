Home » South Korean Actor Lee Sun-kyun, Known for ‘Parasite,’ Dies at 48
Entertainment

South Korean Actor Lee Sun-kyun, Known for ‘Parasite,’ Dies at 48

by admin
South Korean Actor Lee Sun-kyun, Known for ‘Parasite,’ Dies at 48

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, known for his role in the Academy Award-winning film “Parasite,” has died at the age of 48, according to Seoul Police. The police received a missing person report from Lee’s manager on their hotline, and Lee was found in his car Wednesday morning.

Lee received praise for his role as Park Dong-ik, the father of the wealthy Park family, in “Parasite.” He also earned praise for his roles in the 2007 television series “Behind the White Tower,” the 2010 series “Pasta,” and the sci-fi thriller series “Dr. Brain”, for which he was nominated for an international Emmy Award. Lee’s death has resulted in an outpouring of grief and tributes from fans and colleagues.

See also  Relevant information about the marriage of Korean star So Ji-sub and the 17-year-old hostess who disclosed their relationship in May last year – yqqlm

You may also like

The ‘Smartest person’ effect still works: demand for...

Alexander the Great and the East, two worlds...

Introducing MUJI’s New Air Sofa: Comfort and Convenience...

DEICIDE – “Bury The Cross… With Your Christ”...

Today’s Daily Horoscope: Your Predictions for December 27,...

Special Promotion: Luzhou Laojiao Mellow and Interesting (52...

Picture book – Bluezone – HeavyPop.at

Shakira Honored with 6.5-Meter-High Statue in Hometown of...

Euro 4 cars can pollute less than Euro...

Matisse by Matisse: A Retrospective Exploration of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy