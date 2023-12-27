South Korean Actor Lee Sun-kyun, Known for ‘Parasite,’ Dies at 48

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, known for his role in the Academy Award-winning film “Parasite,” has died at the age of 48, according to Seoul Police. The police received a missing person report from Lee’s manager on their hotline, and Lee was found in his car Wednesday morning.

Lee received praise for his role as Park Dong-ik, the father of the wealthy Park family, in “Parasite.” He also earned praise for his roles in the 2007 television series “Behind the White Tower,” the 2010 series “Pasta,” and the sci-fi thriller series “Dr. Brain”, for which he was nominated for an international Emmy Award. Lee’s death has resulted in an outpouring of grief and tributes from fans and colleagues.

