South Korean Actor Lee Sun-kyun’s Hair Test Results Negative for Drugs: Investigation Continues

South Korean Actor Lee Sun-kyun Tests Negative for Drug Use in Hair Test

November 4, 2023

In the latest development surrounding the drug allegations against popular South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, the police have conducted a thorough hair test to determine his involvement. The results of the test revealed that neither marijuana nor psychotropic drugs were detected on the arrest warrant.

The police commissioned the collection of 100 hairs from Lee Sun-kyun on the 28th of last month for precise testing. The hairs, which were about 8 to 10cm long, were cleaned and tested in sections of 2 to 3cm. Remarkably, the results were negative in all sections. Based on the hair growth rate of approximately 1cm per month, this test result suggests that Lee Sun-kyun has not consumed drugs in the past 8 to 10 months.

Although the test results appear to clear Lee Sun-kyun of drug use, his lawyer raises concerns about the impact of hair bleaching and dyeing on the investigation’s accuracy. Therefore, the negative results do not provide an absolute guarantee of no marijuana use. Furthermore, considering the alleged threat by the head of a sex shop to extort 350 million won from Lee Sun-kyun, the police suspect that he might have previously taken drugs.

Last week, Lee Sun-kyun attended the police station for the investigation and underwent a urine simple reagent test, which also yielded negative results. This test indicated that he had not consumed drugs in the past 5 to 10 days. During his visit to the police station, Lee Sun-kyun apologized to his family and the public, but did not directly address whether he is a drug addict. He assured that he would cooperate fully with the investigation.

The reactions among Korean netizens vary. Some expressed relief at the test results, placing their trust in the scientific evidence presented. Others voiced concerns about the police leaking information to the media before obtaining substantial evidence. Many emphasized the importance of uncovering the truth and mentioned the ongoing investigation’s connection to the first anniversary of the Itaewon Massacre.

While the negative test results may alleviate suspicions of drug use, some lament the potential damage to Lee Sun-kyun’s reputation as a loving husband and family man. They point out that the issue extends beyond drugs to include questions about his relationship with women and the impact on his wife. The comments from Korean websites indicate a mix of curiosity, regret, and skepticism about the actor’s actions and intentions.

The investigation into Lee Sun-kyun’s alleged drug involvement is ongoing, and he is scheduled for further interrogation tomorrow, November 4th.

