According to media reports on December 3, South Korean actor Yeom Dong-hyun passed away at the age of 55. Yeom Dong-hyun was well-known to the audience for his supporting roles in film and television dramas such as “The Yellow Sea” and “Pinocchio”, and was known as “the best green leaf”.

The company’s obituary revealed that Yeom Dong-hyun passed away at 11:50 p.m. on December 2, 2022. I hope the audience will remember Yeom Dong-hyun’s love of acting and his passionate appearance. It is reported that Yeom Dong-hyun has recently discovered that there is something wrong with his liver and has been treated for a while.

Yeom Dong-hyun made his stage debut in 1994 and has worked in many theater companies. His works during his lifetime include the movie “Asura”, the TV series “Beethoven Virus”, “Pinocchio”, “The Married Goddess”, “Please Melt Me”, “The Game: Countdown” and “Go Back Couple”. In the past (2021) year, he participated in the performance of “Peacock City”, mainly playing supporting roles in Korean dramas.