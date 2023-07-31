South Korean Girl Group aespa Set to Release English Single “Better Things” on August 18

South Korean girl group aespa is set to make waves in the international music scene with the release of their English single “Better Things” on August 18. This announcement has sparked excitement among fans worldwide.

“Better Things” is described as a fresh and rhythmic dance song, specifically designed to add a summer vibe to listeners’ playlists. The track features simple percussion and personalized rhythm, ensuring a catchy and enjoyable experience. The lyrics carry a positive message, encouraging individuals to focus on more valuable aspects of life.

To mark their rise in global popularity, aespa will be making a notable appearance at the “Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival” in San Francisco on August 11th. This event makes aespa the first-ever Korean group to grace the stage of this prestigious music festival. Their participation is expected to attract attention and introduce their unique style to a wider audience.

Fans are eagerly anticipating aespa’s English single, as it signifies the group’s commitment to expanding their musical horizons beyond their native country. With their undeniable talent and captivating performances, aespa has become a force to be reckoned with in the K-pop industry.

The release of “Better Things” is a significant milestone for aespa, as they continue to assert their presence on the international music scene. Fans can look forward to enjoying the group’s dynamic energy and remarkable vocals in this highly anticipated single.

