On November 25, Korean media reported that the girl group LE SSERAFIM will debut in Japan on January 25 next year, and the group is currently preparing for their debut.

On the 25th, LE SSERAFIM announced through its official SNS that it will release its Japanese debut single “FEARLESS” on January 25, 2023. On the same day, LE SSERAFIM released the teaser LOGO, with the words “LESSERAFIM”, “FEARLESS” and “2023.01.25 RELEASE” written on the white background, attracting people’s attention.

The teaser LOGO shows the self-confidence and strong will that will not be shaken by the eyes of the world and advance without fear, which doubles people’s expectations for LE SSERAFIM’s debut in Japan. There are two Japanese members in the group, which also makes the development of the group in Japan attract much attention.

In addition, LE SSERAFIM’s Japanese debut single includes a total of 3 songs including the title song “FEARLESS” of the 1st mini-album released in Korea in May this year, the Japanese version of the included song “Blue Flame”, and the new song released for the first time.