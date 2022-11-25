Home Entertainment South Korean girl group LE SSERAFIM will debut in Japan on January 25 next year- China Entertainment Network
Entertainment

South Korean girl group LE SSERAFIM will debut in Japan on January 25 next year- China Entertainment Network

by admin
South Korean girl group LE SSERAFIM will debut in Japan on January 25 next year- China Entertainment Network

　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn On November 25, Korean media reported that the girl group LE SSERAFIM will debut in Japan on January 25 next year, and the group is currently preparing for their debut.

On the 25th, LE SSERAFIM announced through its official SNS that it will release its Japanese debut single “FEARLESS” on January 25, 2023. On the same day, LE SSERAFIM released the teaser LOGO, with the words “LESSERAFIM”, “FEARLESS” and “2023.01.25 RELEASE” written on the white background, attracting people’s attention.

The teaser LOGO shows the self-confidence and strong will that will not be shaken by the eyes of the world and advance without fear, which doubles people’s expectations for LE SSERAFIM’s debut in Japan. There are two Japanese members in the group, which also makes the development of the group in Japan attract much attention.

In addition, LE SSERAFIM’s Japanese debut single includes a total of 3 songs including the title song “FEARLESS” of the 1st mini-album released in Korea in May this year, the Japanese version of the included song “Blue Flame”, and the new song released for the first time.

See also  Geox aims at 700 million and has record revenues (+ 30%) in the first half of the year

You may also like

Cultural Giants and Little People_Guangming.com

Connecting and Full of Margins – CHAUMET Liens...

Valentino launches the new concept of its boutiques:...

Perfume in the marketing mix: the LabSolue case...

One question and one answer▏Wang Xiaofei’s S family?...

Smi: investing in the South to protect the...

Jay Chou sings online and gets 1 billion...

CCTV-6 launched film restoration and ultra-clearization of about...

Moncler Maya 70 and Pharrell Williams launch collaboration...

MONCLER MAYA 70 COLLABORATES WITH PHARRELL WILLIAMS

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy