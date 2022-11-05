South Korean girl group LE SSERAFIM will temporarily act as a four-member group after member Heo Yoon-jin was infected with the new crown.

The agency of LE SSERAFIM announced that Xu Yunzhen went to the hospital for an accounting test yesterday due to headaches and other symptoms, and was diagnosed with new coronary pneumonia. At present, except for Xu Yunzhen, other members of LE SSERAFIM have no physical abnormalities, and the accounting test results are all negative. Until Heo Yoon Jin recovers, LE SSERAFIM will temporarily act as a quartet.

LE SSERAFIM released their second mini-album “ANTIFRAGILE” on the 17th of last month.Guo Mingdong/Text Copyright Mydaily Prohibited from reprinting

