Entertainment

by admin
2022-09-29 10:37

Source: Sohu Korean Entertainment

Sohu Korean Entertainment News The turmoil of the famous Korean composer and singer Don Spike’s drug abuse case may spread to the entire Korean entertainment industry.

Don Spike was arrested by the police on the 26th of this month when he was gathering drugs at a hotel in Gangnam, Seoul. At that time, he was carrying drugs with a black market price of more than 100 million won, which could be used by 1,000 people. In view of the huge amount of drugs that Don Spike carries and the fact that he gathers drugs every time, the South Korean police have decided to expand the scope of the investigation and investigate Don Spike’s mobile phone contacts and friends around him.

Don Spike has extensive connections in the entertainment industry as a singer and songwriter, so as the police expand the scope of the investigation, more people in the entertainment industry may be found to be drugged.Guo Mingdong/Text Copyright Mydaily Reprinting is prohibitedReturn to Sohu, see more

