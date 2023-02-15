Home Entertainment South Korean police: not considering detaining Liu Yaren for the time being after the results of the drug-related identification are released-Northern News Network
Entertainment

South Korean police: not considering detaining Liu Yaren for the time being after the results of the drug-related identification are released-Northern News Network

by admin
South Korean police: not considering detaining Liu Yaren for the time being after the results of the drug-related identification are released-Northern News Network
  1. South Korean police: not considering detaining Yoo Ya-in for the time being after the results of drug-related identification are released North News Network
  2. Liu Yaren continued to be cut by the cooperative brand, and his past behavior was reversed again: solidarity with “Kim Zhiying”, marching to impeach Park Geun-hye, and declaring “If you don’t quit smoking, take off your underwear”! KSD Korea Star Net
  3. The police notified the progress of Liu Yaren’s drug-related case and did not deal with him personally | Liu Yaren_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com Sina
  4. Liu Yaren is suspected of being infected with drugs, and all 4 endorsements are gone, and he may pay 10 times the liquidated damages 8world
  5. Liu Yaren’s mobile phone was confiscated, the police expanded the scope of investigation- Entertainment- Foreign Entertainment- Japan and South Korea | Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
  6. View full coverage on Google News
See also  Jiu Jianxian took a sniper to live in Bengbu, and five characters from "Legend of Sword and Fairy" entered "Peace Elite"--Fast Technology--Technology Changes the Future

You may also like

The return of Don Giovanni at the Teatro...

CJ Group Denies Participation in SMTOWN Acquisition, Claims...

Electric car alarm: repairing them costs up to...

Female art at the Heidi Horten Collection in...

Joaquin Phoenix Stars in ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’...

The first 100 years of the Italian Air...

Financial circles analyze HYBE’s acquisition of SM or...

The popular actor Gao Ye who starred in...

Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Sets New Records...

Fashion: Pharrell Williams is the new creative director...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy