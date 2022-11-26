Original title: South Korea’s HOOK Entertainment refutes Lee Seung Gi’s claim that the income is zero is not true

Sohu Korea Entertainment News South Korea’s HOOK Entertainment responded to the dispute with Lee Seung Gi today, saying that Lee Seung Gi’s claim that the company has never distributed income is wrong.

HOOK Entertainment stated that the company and Lee Seung Gi re-signed after terminating the agreement in 2021. At that time, the two parties reconfirmed the previous income and income distribution and signed an agreement to prove the above facts. After Lee Seung Gi raised objections to the income distribution this time, the company invited professionals to re-count the previous income distribution situation. Although the final inventory results will take some time to come out, the company can be sure that Lee Seung Gi claimed that he has made a debut for 18 years, and the income from music works is zero. it’s wrong.

In the face of Lee Seung Gi's teacher Lee Sun Hee being criticized by netizens, although Lee Sun Hee of HOOK Entertainment is a director of HOOK Entertainment, HOOK Entertainment has been a personal company with 100% of the shares represented by Jeon Jin Young from 2006 to 2021, and Lee Sun Hee did not participate Operations and Distribution of Income.Guo Mingdong/text copyright Mydaily prohibits reprinting

