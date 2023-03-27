Home Entertainment South Korea’s KAKAO has become the largest shareholder of SM Entertainment with a shareholding ratio close to 40%|Public acquisition|KAKAO|SM Entertainment_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
Entertainment

South Korea’s KAKAO has become the largest shareholder of SM Entertainment with a shareholding ratio close to 40%|Public acquisition|KAKAO|SM Entertainment_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

by admin
South Korea’s KAKAO has become the largest shareholder of SM Entertainment with a shareholding ratio close to 40%|Public acquisition|KAKAO|SM Entertainment_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
SM Entertainment

Sina Entertainment News On March 27, it was reported that South Korea’s Kakao became the largest shareholder of SM Entertainment, acquiring a total of 39.91% of the shares.

According to the K-POP industry and financial investment industry on the 27th, Kakao’s public acquisition of SM shares exceeded the target amount of 35%.

Kakao and its subsidiary Kakao Ent purchased 8,333,641 SM shares at a price of 150,000 won per share from the 7th to the 26th. It is reported that the purchase competition rate far exceeds 2 to 1. The Financial Supervisory Service will announce the results of Kakao’s public acquisition of SM shares on the 28th.

Therefore, Kakao will surpass the existing largest shareholder HYBE to become the largest shareholder of SM. Through this public acquisition, Kakao and Kakao Ent hold 20.78% and 19.13% of SM’s shares respectively, for a total of 39.91%.

(Editor in charge: Meatball)

See also  Leehom Wang's accident in the performing arts circle, the acid artist: the chaos is the people, not the circle | Huang Haoping | Circle

You may also like

Blue dollar today: minute by minute of this...

the albiceleste celebration continues in Paraguay

Auctions launched for the acquisition of the Teatro...

Maria Kodama, Borges’ wife dies

Ukraine requested an emergency session of the UN...

“Nobody 2” project filing Rao Xiaozhi had previously...

TGS analyzes converting its plant in Vaca Muerta...

Celebrity microblog night after get off work, Yang...

Elections 2023: Mauricio Macri announced that he will...

Paraná River: a young man who disappeared 17...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy