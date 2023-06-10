South Korea’s new men’s group ENHYPEN all serve as Prada’s newest brand ambassadors

As the influence of K-Pop has gradually penetrated into the fashion industry, the number of Hallyu stars signing contracts with major brands has increased significantly this year, and the South Korean boy group ENHYPEN, which was established through the talent show “I-LAND”, has also been favored by Prada recently. Announced that all members will be the latest brand ambassadors, joining NCT 127’s Jaehyun, Somi Jeon Somi and other Korean star spokespersons.

The popularity of ENHYPEN, which debuted in 2020, has risen rapidly in three years. Not only does it have more than 12.7 million followers on Instagram, but popular songs such as “Drunk-Dazed” and “Fever” have exceeded 100 million hits on YouTube.

In fact, as early as January this year at the big show, the 7 members of the ENHYPEN team had already attended the Prada show, which attracted many fans to watch. Now it seems that it is the foreshadowing of this cooperation. Log in to participate in Milan Men’s Wear Week next week and Milan Fashion Week in September. Interested readers may wish to wait and see.