Home » South Korea’s new men’s group ENHYPEN all serve as Prada’s newest brand ambassadors
Entertainment

South Korea’s new men’s group ENHYPEN all serve as Prada’s newest brand ambassadors

by admin
South Korea’s new men’s group ENHYPEN all serve as Prada’s newest brand ambassadors

As the influence of K-Pop has gradually penetrated into the fashion industry, the number of Hallyu stars signing contracts with major brands has increased significantly this year, and the South Korean boy group ENHYPEN, which was established through the talent show “I-LAND”, has also been favored by Prada recently. Announced that all members will be the latest brand ambassadors, joining NCT 127’s Jaehyun, Somi Jeon Somi and other Korean star spokespersons.

The popularity of ENHYPEN, which debuted in 2020, has risen rapidly in three years. Not only does it have more than 12.7 million followers on Instagram, but popular songs such as “Drunk-Dazed” and “Fever” have exceeded 100 million hits on YouTube.

In fact, as early as January this year at the big show, the 7 members of the ENHYPEN team had already attended the Prada show, which attracted many fans to watch. Now it seems that it is the foreshadowing of this cooperation. Log in to participate in Milan Men’s Wear Week next week and Milan Fashion Week in September. Interested readers may wish to wait and see.

See also  "Paul Kochakin" voice actor Ma Yuling dies at the age of 91-Shangbao Indonesia

You may also like

Rebecca Mir: Sexy bra hammer before “Beat the...

Daniel W. Fletcher 2023 autumn and winter series...

“No statements on the facts”: Till Lindemann is...

Fanan team releases Sultana 2, sample-based Darbuka drum...

Funeral service behind the privacy fence: Vicky says...

Orchestral Tools Releases Unique Toy Orchestra Abacus by...

No preliminary proceedings against Till Lindemann

Wall-E 2: Potential release date, is it confirmed...

The movie “The Wind at Thirty Degrees North...

Festa Junina decoration: 6 table ideas set to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy