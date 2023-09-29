SOUTH2 WEST8 and Suicoke Collaborate on New Co-Branded Shoe Release

Japanese clothing brand SOUTH2 WEST8 has teamed up with shoe brand Suicoke to create a new co-branded shoe. The collaboration features two pairs of shoes, namely “Bower” and “Pepper,” offered in two color combinations: “Horn Camo” and “Native Skull & Target.”

The “Horn Camo” edition boasts a forest-like brown color, while the “Native Skull & Target” version combines purple and black tones. To enhance functionality, both pairs of shoes are made with eVent lining, ensuring waterproofness and breathability to tackle different weather conditions.

Additionally, the insoles of these co-branded shoes include 3M Thinsulate thermal insulation cotton, providing added warmth. The cork material insoles also contribute to the absorption of water and thermal insulation.

Fashion enthusiasts eagerly anticipating the release of these collaborative shoes won’t have to wait long, as they are set to hit the market on September 30. The “Bower” pair will be priced at ¥37,400 yen, while the “Pepper” model will retail for ¥28,600 yen.

Individuals interested in purchasing these unique and functional footwear options can do so upon release.

