Home » SOUTH2 WEST8 and Suicoke Collaborate on New Co-Branded Shoe Release
Entertainment

SOUTH2 WEST8 and Suicoke Collaborate on New Co-Branded Shoe Release

by admin
SOUTH2 WEST8 and Suicoke Collaborate on New Co-Branded Shoe Release

Japanese clothing brand SOUTH2 WEST8 has teamed up with shoe brand Suicoke to create a new co-branded shoe. The collaboration features two pairs of shoes, namely “Bower” and “Pepper,” offered in two color combinations: “Horn Camo” and “Native Skull & Target.”

The “Horn Camo” edition boasts a forest-like brown color, while the “Native Skull & Target” version combines purple and black tones. To enhance functionality, both pairs of shoes are made with eVent lining, ensuring waterproofness and breathability to tackle different weather conditions.

Additionally, the insoles of these co-branded shoes include 3M Thinsulate thermal insulation cotton, providing added warmth. The cork material insoles also contribute to the absorption of water and thermal insulation.

Fashion enthusiasts eagerly anticipating the release of these collaborative shoes won’t have to wait long, as they are set to hit the market on September 30. The “Bower” pair will be priced at ¥37,400 yen, while the “Pepper” model will retail for ¥28,600 yen.

Individuals interested in purchasing these unique and functional footwear options can do so upon release.

See also  Talking A Capella with VOCES8's Barnaby Smith

You may also like

Dollar today: the blue rises again and is...

New York: Monet’s water lilies at auction for...

Exploring the Golden Legend: The DIOR True Perfume...

«for synthetic grass there is hockey»

Goodbye seats. Today you sit in an armchair...

Christian Louboutin Unveils 2024 Spring and Summer Women’s...

He drove drunk, overturned and then went to...

Global cosmetics consumption will reach 700 billion in...

Guangliang Joins ‘Our Song’: A New Season of...

Andrónico Luksic, belonging to the richest family in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy