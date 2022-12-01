After joining hands with Reebok to launch the Zig Kinetica II Edge joint model, South2 West8, a brand of Japanese fashion house NEPENTHES, has launched its first cooperation with Swiss sports brand On to release a new outdoor running shoe “CLOUDAWAY S2W8”.

The black and green color matching shoes are made of South2 West8’s original design “SKULL & TARGET” totem mesh fabric, gray suede covering the shoe body, and adding zigzag stitching that echoes the print as a detail connection fault; it is worth noting that Including the lining of recycled materials, and excellent performance suitable for various terrains – the outsole is equipped with On’s exclusive patented CloudTec® technology, which provides advanced cushioning performance and realizes the soft feeling of “running on the cloud”, which perfectly integrates the external and internal aspects of both sides Features, to achieve multiplier effect.

South2 West8 x On’s joint shoes “CLOUDAWAY S2W8” will be available through NEPENTHES physical and online channels from 11:00 on December 3 at a price of ¥18,480 yen, interested readers must pay attention.