South2 West8, the outdoor brand of the Japanese fashion house NEPENTHES, has joined hands with Reebok to launch a joint style of Zig Kinetica II Edge shoes.

SOUTH2 WEST8, which takes fishing fashion as its main design direction, is loyal to the essence of the brand this time. It is inspired by the traditional fishing method “Tenkara” in Japan using hair hooks, and blue, green, gray, earth colors, etc. Colors and camouflage prints, paired with a Floatride Fuel midsole and a non-slip Vibram Ecostep outsole, look and perform with a passion for the outdoors, delivering a sneaker that’s both urban and suburban.

SOUTH2 WEST8 x Reebok Zig Kinetica II Edge will be available on November 5th through SOUTH2 WEST8 and select retailers in Japan, and is scheduled to hit Reebok and select retailers worldwide on November 18th for $170 USD if interested Readers may wish to pay attention.