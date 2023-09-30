Southfiness and Discovered Unveil ‘The Beautiful World’ – A Collaboration Inspired by George Orwell’s 1984

Chinese designer brand SOUTHFINESS and Japanese designer brand DISCOVERED have joined forces to launch a unique joint series titled “THE BEAUTIFUL WORLD“. The collection takes inspiration from George Orwell’s renowned work “1984” and showcases a special exhibition of their creations in Shanghai, Wuhan, and Guangzhou.

The SOUTHFINESS x DISCOVERED collaboration incorporates SOUTHFINESS’ graphic design language and combines it with DISCOVERED’s signature vintage reconstruction. The result is a collection of 30 distinct vintage T-shirts under the REMAKE brand and 9 graphic creations. However, this joint series will not be available for sale to the public.

Instead, the collection will be displayed in a special exhibition format, allowing interested individuals to appreciate and admire the exquisite designs. The exhibition, named “THE BEAUTIFUL WORLD Chapter01″, will take place in Guangzhou from October 1 to October 3, 2023. The venue for the exhibition will be NOSD, located at No. 2-3, Baoan South Street, Dongshankou, Guangzhou.

Fashion enthusiasts and admirers of unique collaborations are encouraged to attend the exhibition to witness the stunning fusion of Chinese and Japanese design aesthetics. This exclusive joint series offers a glimpse into a world of creativity and innovation inspired by George Orwell’s dystopian novel. Don’t miss the opportunity to explore “THE BEAUTIFUL WORLD” created by SOUTHFINESS and DISCOVERED.

