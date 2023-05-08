Soybean dollar: more than US$ 3,000 million were raised

Soybean producers sold more than 326,000 tons at the end of the fourth week of the third edition of the Export Increase Program (PIE), which implements an exchange rate of $300 per dollar for oilseed exports until May 31. .

In addition, the income of foreign exchange from agricultural exporters to the Single and Free Exchange Market (MULC) exceeded US$ 111 million.

According to the figures of the Grain Exchange of Buenos Aires, last Friday 326,021 tons of soybeans were sold and thus they accumulate 3,180,083 in the fourth week of the third edition of the soybean dollar.

The new purchase and sale contracts entered into in pesos on Friday and on previous dates but recorded on the last day of last week totaled 209,409 tons, and the average value of these deals was $100,817 per unit of weight.

On the other hand, the fixings of operations agreed before Friday for 46,198 tons were also highlighted, reaching an average value of $ 101,107.

In relation to the deals agreed in dollars, the soybean purchase and sale contracts registered an average value of US$ 393 for a volume of 15,487 tons; while fixings were recorded for 24,861 tons at an average value of US$ 347.

On the other hand, contracts were registered without determining the price or currency for some 28,436 tons, pending an agreement between buyers and sellers.

Other products

Meanwhile, 20,544 tons of feed barley were sold and they have accumulated 442,578 since April 25, when it was incorporated into the agricultural dollar.

In the same sense, 49,840 tons of sunflower were recorded, with a cumulative of 598,164; and 2,911 of sorghum, with a total of 19,820.

Regarding the foreign sales affidavits (DJVE), feed barley reached 90% of the quota, with 1,808,574 tons; sorghum, 29%, with 279,027; and sunflower, 25% seed (35,711), 31% oil (345,955) and 40% by-products (457,938).

For their part, the agro-exporters entered the local exchange market for US$ 111.34 million, and in the first nineteen rounds they accumulated income for US$ 2,031.07 million, reported the Rosario Stock Exchange.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank bought U$S 2 million in the fourth round of the month, with which it accumulates a negative balance of U$S 274 million.

