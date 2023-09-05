SPACE AVAILABLE Launches 2023 Autumn/Winter Collection: “PLANTS VS PLASTICS”

Indonesian Bali design brand, SPACE AVAILABLE, has recently unveiled its highly anticipated 2023 autumn and winter collection called “PLANTS VS PLASTICS”. This eco-friendly series draws inspiration from the brand’s original intention of promoting recycling, addressing environmental issues, connecting with nature, and finding inner peace through meditation.

One of the key highlights of this collection is its use of sustainable materials. All garments are meticulously crafted from recycled materials, including both natural and man-made waste. For instance, the “PLANT-BASED LONG SLEEVE T-SHIRT” is not only made from recycled materials but is also hand-dyed and sewn with natural plant dyes in Bali, Indonesia. This combination of sustainable practices and unique craftsmanship results in a truly exceptional and environmentally conscious product.

Another notable piece from the collection is the “RECYCLING UTILITY JACKET”. This limited-edition jacket is a true testament to SPACE AVAILABLE’s commitment to sustainability, with only 24 pieces being released. By using recycled materials and employing innovative design techniques, the brand has managed to create a versatile and stylish jacket that not only looks good but also contributes to a greener future.

Apart from clothing, SPACE AVAILABLE has also expanded its eco-friendly offerings to include various lifestyle products. The brand now offers seats, water bottle sets, coasters, and trays, all of which are designed with sustainability in mind. These products further exemplify SPACE AVAILABLE’s dedication to promoting a more environmentally conscious lifestyle.

Excitingly, the new 2023 autumn and winter collection from SPACE AVAILABLE is now available for purchase on the brand’s official website. Fashion enthusiasts and eco-conscious individuals alike are encouraged to explore this distinctive collection and show their support for sustainable fashion.

For more information and to stay updated on SPACE AVAILABLE’s latest releases, interested readers are encouraged to visit the brand’s official website and social media channels. With its combination of innovative design, sustainable practices, and commitment to making a positive impact, SPACE AVAILABLE continues to solidify its position as a frontrunner in the sustainable fashion industry.

