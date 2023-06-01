Spain lowers the curtain with 6 teams fighting for salvation

MADRID (AP) — Six teams will play to stay in the division of honor on the last day of the Spanish League.

Cádiz, Getafe and Valencia face the date with 41 points each. Almería and Celta de Vigo appear with 40, while Valladolid has 39.

Valladolid occupies 18th place, the last to fall to the second division along with Espanyol and Elche. But Valladolid owns its destiny when it is their turn to receive Getafe, 14th in the table, on Sunday.

A victory for the club owned by legendary Brazilian star Ronaldo will be enough to ensure salvation, but a draw would also do depending on other results. A draw for Getafe would be enough for the modest club from the Madrid region to remain in first place.

Cádiz, located 13th, will visit Elche with the mission of ensuring a draw to save themselves.

After sinking Espanyol last weekend with a goal in agony, Valencia needs to tie their visit to Betis, who secured their ticket to the Europa League in advance.

And the tie is also a good deal for Almería’s commitment in the Espanyol fiefdom.

Celta, plunged into a negative spiral in recent weeks, will receive champion Barcelona and must win to control their destiny. The tie would leave him exposed to other results. Fortunately for Celta, Barcelona no longer plays anything.

Closer to the top of the standings, Osasuna and Athletic Bilbao are tied on points and both are fighting for the Conference League ticket that goes to whoever finishes seventh.

Osasuna will receive Girona, while Bilbao will visit Real Madrid.

FAREWELLS

Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, historic Barcelona players, will play their last game with the Barça club.

But Madrid’s duel at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium could be the last of several of its pillars of the multiple Champions Leagues they have won in the last decade.

Karim Benzema and Luka Modric, both Ballon d’Or winners, as well as Toni Kroos and Marco Asensio, have contracts that expire in June. The club and the players have negotiated renewals, but nothing has been officially announced.