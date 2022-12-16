Home Entertainment Spain, priest drunk on mass wine crashes into five cars
Spain, priest drunk on mass wine crashes into five cars

Spain, priest drunk on mass wine crashes into five cars

It happens in Valencia, Spain. A priest, driving his car, collided with five vehicles on a street in the city of Valencia. The priest quickly got out of the car and immediately apologized to those affected, as well as those who witnessed the events.

Reason? He was drunk, and he justified his state of intoxication with the wine he had drunk during a mass he had officiated shortly before. Witnesses called him very nervous, and then with tears in his eyes as he explained the incident to local police.

Obviously the breathalyzer test, which was positive: 0.54 mgl of alcohol in the blood compared to the permitted 0.25. In Spain, the highway code provides for a fine of 500 euros for those who drive with this alcohol level, which can double, as in the case of the parish priest. Which will also be deducted six points from the license. The priest repented of the events and the damage caused, but it is not known whether the victims have forgiven him for the damage and the fright.

