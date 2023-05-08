Spain suffers its hottest and driest April on record

MADRID (AP) — Last month was the hottest and driest April in Spain since records began in 1961, the drought-stricken country’s weather agency said Monday.

The average daytime temperature in April was 14.9 degrees Celsius (58.8 Fahrenheit), three degrees Celsius above average, the Spanish Meteorological Agency (AEMET) said.

The average maximum temperatures in the month were 4.7 degrees Celsius more than the average, added AEMET.

Rainfall, for its part, was a fifth of what is normally expected in the country, making it the driest month of April ever recorded in Spain.

In 2022, Spain had its hottest year since records began in 1961, and the sixth driest.

The country officially entered a prolonged drought this year, after three years of low rainfall and high temperatures.

A quick study last week by an international team of scientists concluded that record April temperatures in Spain, Portugal and North Africa were 100 times more likely due to human-induced climate change and would have been nearly impossible in the past.

The government has requested emergency funds from the European Union to help ranchers and farmers affected by the lack of water.

