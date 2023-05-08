Home » Spain suffers its hottest and driest April on record
Entertainment

Spain suffers its hottest and driest April on record

by admin

MADRID (AP) — Last month was the hottest and driest April in Spain since records began in 1961, the drought-stricken country’s weather agency said Monday.

The average daytime temperature in April was 14.9 degrees Celsius (58.8 Fahrenheit), three degrees Celsius above average, the Spanish Meteorological Agency (AEMET) said.

The average maximum temperatures in the month were 4.7 degrees Celsius more than the average, added AEMET.

Rainfall, for its part, was a fifth of what is normally expected in the country, making it the driest month of April ever recorded in Spain.

In 2022, Spain had its hottest year since records began in 1961, and the sixth driest.

The country officially entered a prolonged drought this year, after three years of low rainfall and high temperatures.

A quick study last week by an international team of scientists concluded that record April temperatures in Spain, Portugal and North Africa were 100 times more likely due to human-induced climate change and would have been nearly impossible in the past.

The government has requested emergency funds from the European Union to help ranchers and farmers affected by the lack of water.

See also  Knitwear, signs of a rebound in orders but price increases are holding back large buyers

You may also like

Iris Van der Veken: «Only united and collaborative...

They denounce suicides of people with problematic consumption...

Walk into the Shanghai Urban Art Festival “Dream...

Antonela Roccuzzo started a venture for the benefit...

This Monday begins the trial against Ramiro Gutiérrez

A wonderful review of the 13th Prenatal Education...

Delfina left MasterChef with an emotional message and...

Gerardo Morales’ joke to Rodríguez Larreta when he...

Vans x SOPHNET. Joint Series Officially Released |...

“A ghost walks the world, the ghost of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy