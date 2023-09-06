Spanish Actor Rodolfo Sancho Visits Son in Thai Prison for Murder Case

Renowned Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho has visited his son, Daniel Sancho, who is currently in provisional prison on the Thai island of Koh Samui for the murder of Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta. Sancho expressed his condolences to the Arrieta family and showed his respect for the Thai authorities, stating that he believes in justice and how things work in the country. However, he did not provide any details about the visit or his son’s current state.

Sancho was accompanied by the family’s Spanish lawyer, Marco García, during the visit. They plan to request a photocopy of the procedure from the Police and the Thai Prosecutor’s Office in order to develop their judicial strategy. García stated that they already have a preliminary strategy based on credible police leaks, and their objective is to secure a prison sentence that would allow Daniel to serve time in Spain within four years.

Daniel Sancho, 29, was arrested in early August on the island of Koh Phangan in southern Thailand as the alleged perpetrator of Edwin Arrieta’s murder. The Police have charged him with premeditated murder, concealment, and transfer of parts. Sancho pleaded guilty to these charges before the security body. The crime of premeditated murder carries the death penalty in Thailand, but the Arrieta family does not wish for it to be applied. They do, however, want a severe sentence that would keep Daniel in a Thai prison for a significant amount of time, according to their lawyer, Miguel González.

