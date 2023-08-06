Title: Spanish Singer Natalia Jimenez denounces discrimination at a Los Angeles restaurant

Subtitle: Jimenez urges Latinos to boycott the establishment following the incident

Date: [Insert Date]

The Spanish singer, Natalia Jimenez, recently spoke out about an incident of discrimination she experienced at a popular restaurant in Los Angeles, California. In a video posted on social media, the former member of La Quinta Estación shared her ordeal, emphasizing that she had never encountered such blatant discrimination before.

The incident took place at Gigi’s Hollywood, where Jimenez was having a conversation with her daughter, Alessandra, on Facetime in Spanish. According to the singer, the disturbance drew attention from other diners who seemed bothered by the use of their native language. Interestingly, Jimenez noted that individuals speaking loudly in English received no complaints.

“I was talking to my daughter on Facetime in the restaurant, and it turns out that the people were so annoyed that they kicked me out, even though there was a table nearby with four girls who were talking louder than me,” Natalia Jimenez explained in the video.

Expressing her disappointment, Jimenez called on fellow Latinos to boycott the restaurant in order to avoid similar discriminatory treatment. She warned that despite having Latinos employed in the establishment, they were not welcomed as customers.

“And I am here to tell you nothing more: if you are going to come to this restaurant, then do not come here because here they discriminate against Latinos, even though they have them working back there, they discriminate against us for talking on the phone. Terrible attention to Latinos. They have them working there but don’t want us as clients,” Jimenez asserted passionately.

Natalia Jimenez, known for her hit songs like “Sueño rotos,” is a renowned Spanish singer-songwriter in the pop latino genre. Born in Madrid, Spain, on December 29, 1981, she gained prominence as the lead vocalist of La Quinta Estación in the early 2000s. Following the group’s dissolution, Jimenez embarked on a successful solo career, garnering accolades at the Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards. Her self-titled debut solo album was released in June 2011.

Throughout her career, Jimenez has sold over three million albums worldwide and collaborated with renowned artists in Latin music, including Marc Anthony, Daddy Yankee, and Ricky Martin.

As Natalia Jimenez’s story of discrimination gains traction, it draws attention to the ongoing issue faced by minority communities. This incident serves as a reminder that racial and language-based discrimination still persist, even in diverse cities like Los Angeles. Jimenez’s call for solidarity and boycotting the establishment echoes the need for individuals and communities to stand up against all forms of discrimination.

It remains to be seen how Gigi’s Hollywood will address the incident and respond to the singer’s plea for change.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

