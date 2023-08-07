Title: Spanish Singer José Luis Perales Debunks Death Rumors in a Video from London

Date: August 7, 2023

International media outlets made a startling announcement on August 7, 2023, reporting the death of renowned Spanish singer-songwriter, José Luis Perales. However, the news quickly took a dramatic turn when a video of Perales surfaced, contradicting the reports and affirming his current presence in London.

Recorded in the enchanting city of London, Perales addresses his fans and the public at large in the video, dispelling the false claims surrounding his demise. With a smile on his face, he assures his followers, “Suddenly we find that someone, with a very bad idea, has said that I have died, and the truth is that I am more alive than ever.”

Numerous media outlets had already disseminated the news of Perales’ passing, even specifying that the cause of death was a myocardial infarction. However, the singer’s video swiftly put an end to these rumors, shedding light on the misinformation that had been circulating.

Expressing gratitude towards those who sought to uncover the truth, Perales thanks his supporters saying, “Thanks to all of you who have tried to find out if this thing was true. Nothing, we are very well, it’s over. A very strong hug and until tomorrow.”

In closing, Perales reveals his immediate plans, stating that he will return to Spain after his vacation and bidding farewell in anticipation of his next encounter with his beloved fans.

Despite the confusion caused by premature reports of his demise, José Luis Perales’ uplifting video from London has affirmed his continued presence in the world, assuring fans that the revered Spanish singer-songwriter is indeed alive and well.

