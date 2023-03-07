When women play more and more roles in the public society, when women’s issues get more attention and discussion, women’s self-awareness and personal growth gradually become a powerful force! Around women, there are more and more Many brands are deeply plowed and explored, hoping to occupy a place in the “her power” market. In the increasingly fierce market competition, products tailored for women emerge in endlessly, and women’s private parts health care has become a category with great consumption potential! In addition to the practical value of women’s cleaning and maintenance itself, the aesthetic value and spiritual value behind the brand And cultural connotation, it needs to include enough understanding and respect for the female group, so that it can be favored by female audiences.

On the eve of March 8, 2023, the Spanish national female care brand Cumlaude Lab broke the stereotypes and jumped out of the perspective of traditional gender prejudice. Instead of shouting for women’s equal rights and respect for both genders, it listened warmly, guarded silently, and worked with “her” Intimate friends, in the growth experience of ordinary women, discuss with each unique “her” the issues of women’s bodies and inner strength.

redefineWomen’s Secret Garden Presents a “Hymn to the Body”

For the first time, Cumlaude Lab invited four real KOLs to take the role of “companion”. Through the female perspective, with the theme of #MY BODY MY POWER#, it tells the story of 4 ordinary women in different stages of life, private garden and The transformation of self-growth, the story begins with the awakening of youthful self-awareness, the undefined and fearless life exploration, the self-bloom after becoming a mother and realizing the role change, and the life experience that opened the wonderful second half of life in half a century. Every woman, as time goes by, can write gorgeous poems dedicated to her life.

The 25+ artist Chen Zhen bravely faced the imperfection of emotion after graduation for love

30+ professional experience BLOGGER Director Cao fully interprets various roles so that life is not defined

The 30+ sexy hot mom Xue Xue is also a fitness blogger. She has many roles, but she strives to live the way she likes

The 60+ model Pingbao is not afraid of the years, always fashionable, and always young at heart

Under the lens of Cumlaude Lab, they confess sincerely to their bodies, and together with every individual who bears the real experience, uncover the most “secret corners” of the body, “accompany” because they “understand” and communicate with female users Establish an intimate relationship of trust and jointly explore the meaning and value of self-growth endowed by the private garden. Comando brand shoulders the qualification of category market education to redefine the private garden and introduce the concept of gynecological skin. It is the soft skin of women. It will be dry and aging like other skin of the body. The absence of inflammation does not mean that the private parts are in a healthy state , We have a care routine for our face, hair, and body, and the skin of our private parts also needs a complete care routine: cleansing, moisturizing, and moisturizing. So all of us women can not be ashamed to speak out when facing it, as natural as caring for the skin.

Focus on fine products in the female private care marketLead the whole industry

The Chinese women’s personal care market is changing rapidly, from a relatively conservative to a gradually open cultural context. CBNData’s “White Paper on Women’s Health in China” shows that private parts cleaning is the basic need for women’s private parts care, accounting for more than 50% of consumption. According to the data feedback from Zhongyan.com, the consumption of women’s private care products in China has reached 61.7 billion, making it the third largest private care country in the world. The Taoxi data also clearly shows that women’s private care has grown into one of the fastest growing categories.

The Goddess Festival in 2023, Cumlaude Lab, is starting a new revolution in the awakening and liberation of women’s self-awareness!

Cumlaude Lab, a national-level female care brand from Spain, has a long-term and stable market share and a 25-year history of professional research and development. Since entering the Chinese market in June 2021, it has rushed to the Top 1 personal care brand on the Tmall list in less than two years.

Cumlaude Lab provides products for women of all ages from childhood, adolescence, childbearing age, pregnancy to menopause, covering five product lines of cleaning, maintenance, special treatment, sexual pleasure, and oral health care. For all age groups, it means that it better matches the private care scenes that women need in their life, such as love experience, postpartum repair, and self-care. The refinement shows that with the changes in women’s menstrual cycle, flora indicators, and body sensitivity, Cumlaude Lab can pursue the optimal solution as much as possible in terms of combination of category products, oral and external use, so that women can Intuitively feel the product performance, so as to obtain a more comfortable experience.

Breaking through the traditional mainstream market products of “one wash and cure”, Cumlaude Lab is a brand that focuses on efficacy and sensory experience. The brand deeply understands that in addition to comfortable functions and utility, female consumers are also paying for “pleasure themselves”, “scenes” and “emotions”. #MY BODY MY POWER# is the sincere confession of Cumlaude Lab to establish trust and emotional connection with female consumers at this moment! It not only praises women’s bodies on the surface, but more importantly, hits the depths of the soul, Recognize the inner strength of women and grow happily with life! This respect and companionship is stable and delicate enough to give women the most secure private option.