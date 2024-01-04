Home » Spears: “I’m Happy with What I Do Now” – Britney Denies Return to Music Industry
After years of speculation and rumor, Britney Spears has finally put the rumors of her return to the music industry to rest. In an interview with El Nacional, the pop icon assured fans that she will never return to the music industry and denied any rumors about a new album in the works.

“I am truly happy with what I am doing now and I don’t see myself returning to music in the future,” Spears told El Nacional.

This statement comes as a surprise to many, as just last week, the El Nuevo Herald reported that Spears could be preparing to release her first album in eight years. The rumors had fans in a frenzy, hoping for new music from the beloved singer.

“I know there have been a lot of rumors flying around about a new album, but I want to put them to rest. I am focused on other aspects of my life and am content with where I am,” Spears explained.

While some fans may be disappointed by the news, Spears expressed that she is happy with her current endeavors and is looking forward to what the future holds.

Meanwhile, in other music news, Charli XCX has revealed that she is ready to release new music and is excited about her upcoming projects. Stay tuned for updates on her latest work.

