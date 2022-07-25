Listen to the audio version of the article

There is a lot of talk about it because it is one of the latest interpretations of the recently deceased Ray Liotta – whose long career we invariably remember Those good guys – which, even in a secondary role, certainly manages to capture attention. And yet Black bird (on Apple tv +) is a miniseries that showcases many other talents, starting with the scripts by creator Dennis Lehane, formerly of The wire and author of numerous novels later adapted for cinema (Mystic river e Shutter islandamong others).

While unfolding in just six episodes, Black bird it takes a while to get to the point, so the beginning can be misleading: the protagonist James Keene (Taron Egerton), as he himself informs us with a superfluous and stereotyped voiceover, is a handsome, tall, muscular smiling and self-confident, he is arrested for drug dealing and arms trafficking. He thinks he can get away with little, but instead is sentenced to ten years. In prison, FBI agents offer him a mission: his sentence will be canceled if he agrees to move to a maximum security institution, where he will have to approach inmate Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), an alleged serial killer who risks being released from prison for lack of evidence. Jimmy must be able to become friends with him and be told the burial place of one of his victims, in order to frame him permanently. It may seem too fanciful a premise, but it’s taken from the story the real James Keene told in the autobiographical novel. In with the devil (2010).

From the moment Jimmy and Larry meet, the series takes off: first of all because Hauser gradually deepens his disturbing interpretation of Larry, who speaks with a faint voice, alternates a semi-catatonic state with brief childish enthusiasms and almost tenderness, until a little ‘at a time it does not reveal a horribly demonic nature. The long dialogues between the two are well written and compelling, grueling crossings in which Jimmy tries to lead the conversation and then instead finds himself delving into his own past, confronted with the many points of contact he has with this person he despises so deeply. . Atypical prison drama, Black bird it is a thrilling descent into hell.

